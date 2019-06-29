Nairobi MCA arrested for trafficking Heroin

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29 – A Nairobi Member of County Assembly was on Friday night arrested over a consignment of drugs seized at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in April.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Ngei Ward representative was arrested after a consignment containing the narcotics was confiscated in April this year.

Through its twitter account, the DCI said that the MCA will be charged on Monday with the offence of Trafficking in Narcotics.

“Hon. Redson Otieno Onyanga, the Member of County Assembly(MCA)for Ngei Ward was today (Friday)evening arrested by @DCI_Kenya Detectives following the confiscation of a consignment containing #Heroin at JKIA on 19th April ‘19. He’ll be charged with the offence of Trafficking in Narcotics,” it said.

His arrest followed that of Former presidential candidate Jaffer Isaak in Marsabit with 445 kilograms of Bhang.

Jaffer, who vied and lost the presidency in 2013, was arrested two weeks ago when officers stopped him at a roadblock on the Marsabit-Moyale highway.

He was arrested alongside his driver while transporting the bhang which, police said, is worth Sh13.3 million.