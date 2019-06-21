Mutua urges universities to explore solutions to Kenya’s political challenges

, KIAMBU, Kenya, Jun 21 – Universities have been urged to explore scientific solutions to address the ‘defective political mindsets’ among the political class.

Governor Alfred Mutua says some current crop of local politicians have abandoned their mandate of providing solutions to the real problems facing Kenyans and were instead spending valuable time engaging in sycophantic and polarizing agenda which was not beneficial to Kenyans.

Dr Mutua, who addressed graduands during the 33rd graduation ceremony of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in Juja on Friday said institutions of higher learning needed to undertake psychological, behavioral, scientific political research to establish what was wrong with some of the politicians in the country.

“As a scholar, a politician and national leader, I am calling for an urgent scientific research by our universities on the mind and behavior of some of our political leaders,” Dr Mutua said.

The Machakos governor said the matter was so grave that President Uhuru Kenyatta had been losing his cool in public over it.

He said Kenyans should not wait any longer to address the challenges facing their own livelihoods. “Only doomed and simple-minded societies will engage in self-destructive behaviors while their people sink further into poverty and suffering. A medical and scientific solution-a panacea-needs to be found because all is not well,” he said.

Mutua warned that the myriad problems Kenyans were facing can only be dealt with if the leaders themselves were made accountable for their actions.

He said efforts should be redirected towards uniting the country, growing the economy and initiating fast and effective development programs for the wellbeing of all Kenyans.

“Our people deserve better. Our graduates also deserve better. They did not study and toil to sit at home jobless. They need life opportunities. This, however will not be achieved unless we find an injection to recalibrate some of our leaders towards important matters of life and death,” he said.

Mutua’s wife, Lilian Nganga was among the graduands. She was conferred a Master of Science degree in Project Management.

JKUAT vice chancellor, Victoria Ngumi led the ceremony which was officiated by the institution’s chancellor, Prof Joseph Ndung’u.