Muchelule, Mbogholi among senior judges facing JSC panel for Court of Appeal jobs

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 17 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will from Monday begin conducting interviews for thirty-five candidates as it seeks to recruit eleven Court of Appeal judges.

The recruitment is aimed at boosting the number of Court of Appeal judges from the current 19 to an approved limit of 30.

First to be interviewed will be Justice Abida Ali Aroni, followed thereafter by Justices Msagha Mbogholi, Aggrey Muchelule and Mumbi Ngugi who are all serving as High Court judges.

“The recruitment of Court of Appeal judges starts Monday morning at JSC Secretariat, Re-Insurance Plaza at 8:30am. JSC is seeking to recruit 11 Court of Appeal judges. Thirty-five (35) candidates are lined up for interview between today June 17 and July 1,” a statement from the Judiciary stated.

“Owing to limited boardroom space, live coverage will not be permissible. Media may however take photos at the beginning of every interview.”

On Tuesday the Commission will interview Justices Weldon Korir, Boaz Olao, Elijah Njagi and Maureen Onyango.

Justices Kariuki Mwangi, George Odunga, Stephen Radido and John Mutungi will face the panel on Wednesday.

The interviews are set to continue until July 1.

The JSC had advertised for 11 posts in February and received a total of 113 applications.

The Commission is also set to interview sixty-three shortlisted candidates to for slots at the Environment and Land Division of the High Court between July 15 and August 5.

Twenty-nine candidates have also been shortlisted for interviews to available posts at the Employment and Labour Relations Division of the High Court.