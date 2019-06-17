Muchelule and Mbogoli among 4 judges interviewed for Appellate Court

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Justices Aggrey Muchelule, Msagha Mbogholi, Mumbi Ngugi and Abida Ali-Aroni on Monday faced a Judicial Service Commission (JSC) panel as the recruitment of 11 Court of Appeal judges got underway.

The four are among thirty-five candidates shortlisted for interviews scheduled to end on July 1.

JSC however restricted media access to the vetting sessions citing limited space at its secretariat offices in Re-Insurance Plaza.

Muchelule is the current Presiding Judge at Milimani High Court Family Division.

He has previously served in the Task Force on Alternative Dispute Resolution.

Mshagha, currently the Presiding Judge of High Court’s Civil Division, chairs the Technical Committee on Rules for High Court Organization and Administration Act and the Taskforce on Sentencing Policy Guidelines.

He also served as Principle Judge of the High Court before Lady Justice Lydia Achode was elected to the position in 2018.

Ngugi is the current Presiding Judge at Milimani’s Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division.

Ali-Aroni is currently stationed at the Family Division of the High Court in Milimani.

Justices Weldon Korir, Boaz Olao, Elijah Njagi and Maureen Onyango are set to face the JSC panel on Tuesday with Justices Kariuki Mwangi, George Odunga, Stephen Radido and John Mutungi appearing before the vetting team on Wednesday.

JSC had received at total of 113 applications for the Court of Appeal recruitment.

The commission is seeking to increase the number of Court of Appeal judges from the current 19 to the permissible limit of 30.

The Commission is also set to interview sixty-three shortlisted candidates to for slots at the Environment and Land Division of the High Court between July 15 and August 5.

Twenty-nine candidates have also been shortlisted for interviews to available posts at the Employment and Labour Relations Division of the High Court.