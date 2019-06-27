MP Jaguar to remain in police custody pending bail ruling on Friday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar will remain in police custody until Friday when a Nairobi court will rule on the prosecution’s application to detain him for a further fourteen days to conclude investigations on his recent xenophobic remarks.

Senior Resident Magistrate Sinkiyian Tobiko, gave the directive on Thursday after the prosecution made the application seeking to hold the MP for two weeks so as to allow police complete their investigation into allegations of incitement to violence.

The legislator was arrested on Tuesday while leaving the precincts of Parliament.

The court was told that Nairobi County Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has since opened an Occurrence Book (OB) at Kilelshwa police station in relation to the remarks the first-term lawmaker made.

Jaguar is said to have threatened to evict foreign traders from his constituency.

The court heard that a team of investigators have seized the MP’s mobile phone which is being forensically examined.

Prosecution said investigators are yet to get more information from Communication Authority (CA).

“Police are yet to get text messages (SMS) and Call Data Records (CDR) relating to the phone number he is was using before time of arrest,” the prosecution said.

The application by the prosecution seeking to hold the MP for two weeks was strongly opposed by his lawyers Duncan Okachi and Charles Ongoto, on grounds that already police had seized his phone which they believe contains information that links Jaguar to a plan to attack foreigners in the country.

His lawyers told the court that he was willing to abide by the terms set for his release on bail.