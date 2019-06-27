MP Jaguar due in court Thursday to face incitement charges

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 27 – Starehe Member of Parliament Charles ‘Jaguar’ Kanyi was due in court Thursday to face charges of inciting his voters against foreign traders.

He spent the night at the Kileleshwa police cells even as Kenya officially wrote to Tanzania to disown the xenophobic remarks attributed to the legislator.

Jaguar was picked up from Parliament Buildings on Wednesday, sparking outrage from fellow legislators, including Moses Kuria of Gatundu South, who said the remarks were misinterpreted.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna denounced the MP’s remarks and assured foreign investors and traders of their security, in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s policy.

Jaguar had issued Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi with a 24-hour ultimatum to deport all Chinese nationals and other foreigners trading in Gikomba following outcry from locals.

Nairobi’s Starehe Constituency, which Jaguar represents in the National Assembly, includes the expansive Gikomba market popular in Kenya for second-hand clothes and construction materials.