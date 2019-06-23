Missing Murkomen aide found dead in West Pokot forest

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – An aide to Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Benson Kiptire, who was reported missing on Friday, is dead.

The body of the former Kapyego MCA (Elgeyo Marakwet) was found dumped in a thicket in Kamatira Forest, West Pokot County.

Senator Murkomen said he was shocked to learn of the demise of his County Office Liaison Officer and has called upon friends to pray for the family.

“Dear Friends, I have received the news that our friend and brother Benson Kiptire was murdered in the most bizarre and heinous manner. We are all in utter shock. Let’s pray for his wife, children and ailing mother,” said Murkomen on his Twitter handle.

Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen reported the disappearance of Kiptire on his Facebook page where he urged residents to help in tracing him.

In his post, Bowen said that Kiptire had been taken away by unknown people in a four wheel drive vehicle with four men on-board who claimed to be policemen.

He was abducted while in his shop at Rock Center in Eldoret at around 12 noon on Friday.