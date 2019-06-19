Lawyer Assa Nyakundi re-arrested to face son’s murder

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Lawyer Assa Nyakundi, who is out on bond for allegedly killing his son, was on Wednesday re-arrested and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) headquarters.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said detectives are preparing to charge him afresh with murder.

“He is in custody and will be in court for a murder charge,” Kinoti told Capital FM News.

Nyakundi was initially charged with manslaughter, a move Kinoti said was a culmination of a conspiracy by detectives who were handling the case, and who are now interdicted for subverting justice.

“I did not approve that file,” he said, “The officers who handled it are under investigation.”

The arrest came a hours after Kiambu High Court Judge Christine Meoli disqualified herself from hearing the case against the lawyer, citing conflict of interest since they were classmates.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has since applied for a review of the charge.

Nyakundi is accused of shooting his son to death, claims it was accidental, but police insist they have evidence to show that he murdered him.