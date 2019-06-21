Law barring former MPs, ex-governors from Land Commission jobs annulled

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Former governors, national and county assembly lawmakers can now apply for positions advertised by the National Land Commission (NLC) and National Police Service Commission.

This is after Justice James Makau nullified an NLC Act restraining them from seeking the positions.

Justice Makau on Friday declared unconstitutional a law that bars former governors and legislators from being recruited as commissioners of the said commissions if they held the respective public offices in the proceeding period of five years.

“I find the provisions of the acts complained of offending, discriminative and unreasonable,” Justice Makau ruled.

The two commissions had defended the Act insisting that it was aimed at ensuring independence of candidates from political party inclination.

The petitioners, who were former legislators, had argued that it is unlawful and against the law to bar them from contesting for the positions or working for any other government agency on grounds that they had previously occupied political offices.

“I find no basis of saying after five years are over one would be independent from a political party inclination,” he added.

Section 8 (3) (c) of the NLC Act disqualifies immediate former MPs and MCA’s as well as former governors from eligibility as members of the Commission.

“A person shall not be qualified for appointment as the chairperson or a member of the Commission if the person — has at any time within the preceding five years, held or stood for election as a member of Parliament, a county assembly or as a governor,” the Act states.