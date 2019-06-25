Late Governor Gakuru’s aide taken to task over defective airbag

, NYERI, Kenya Jun 25 – A public inquest into the death of the third governor of Nyeri, Dr Wahome Gakuru, resumed on Tuesday months after it stalled following the arrest of Nyeri’s Senior Resident Magistrate.

Pauline Maisy Chesang who was presiding over the inquest is facing prosecution in connection with of her husband, lawyer Robert Chesang’s murder.

The inquest started in January but it was reallocated to Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo on March 21 after the judiciary suspended Pauline.

Josphat Mwangi, first witness to be examined by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution, Peter Mairanyi, told the court that the late governor had received political threats one week to his death in a tragic road accident.

Mwangi, who was a personal security officer to the late governor, said that Kinyua Kimuri – Gakuru’s political advisor – was angry after the governor failed to honor his promise of awarding Kimuri’s team county slots despite them helping him in his campaigns.

“The late Governor Gakuru had raised concern following a goat eating meeting that was held at Magutu area in Mathira constituency by one of his close allies during the campaign period,” he said.

An Engineer Kinyua Kimuri is said to have invited the governor to a church service in the area the following day, an invitation the governor honored.

Mwangi told the court that Gakuru told congregants on at the said church that some people were tarnishing his name.

Mwangi was also asked about the November 2017 accident which he survived after the car he was travelling in with the governor hit a guardrail which pierced through it.

He narrated to the court that the governor was trapped in the vehicle for about 40 minutes but failed to explain how the airbags on the governor’s side did not inflate yet those on the driver’s side inflated saving his life.

Mairanyi also questioned Mwangi on the whereabouts of the late Gakuru’s mobile phone claiming he knew where it was but he was lying to the court.

Mwangi told the court that the late governor did not hesitate to attend the church service where he told the congregation that there was a group of people who were tarnishing his name.

The late governor’s personal assistant, Albert Gakuru, was the second witness to testify.

He also referred to the Mathira meeting where late governor scheduled to attend a church service in the same locality and donated Sh100,000 towards the completion of a church.

At the time of accident, the vehicle had four occupants, the late governor, his personal assistant Albert, his bodyguard Ahmed Abdi and the driver Samson Kinyanjui.

Gakuru, an acclaimed academic, died on November 7, 2017, at Makenji area of Kabati along the Thika-Murang’a after his Mercedes Benz E250 rammed in to a guardrail when he was going for an interview at a vernacular radio station in Nairobi.

He was succeeded by his deputy Mutahi Kahiga, a teacher by profession.