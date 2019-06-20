KPC boss Ngumi tells court procurement of Kisumu oil jetty was flawed

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Board Chairman John Ngumi on Thursday told a Nairobi court how the procurement of the Sh1.7 billion Kisumu oil jetty was flawed.

While giving a witness account at the beginning of a trial against former Managing Director Joe Sang, Ngumi said about Sh500 million allocated to the project was not properly utilized.

“As far as I know the amount mentioned was not utilized,” Ngumi, who is credited for transforming the Kenya Pipeline Corporation told the court.

The trial magistrate was also told the oil jetty meant to connect supply oil products to Rwanda, DRC, Uganda and Tanzania is complete but not operational.

According to Ngumi, the procurement process was compromised midway after an unauthorized press release by the Corporate Communications Manager on the budget of the project was released to the public.

Ngumi said he never got to see the contract which was awarded to Southern Engineering Company Ltd.

Sang alongside five co-accused persons have since denied engaging in the project prior to approval by KPC board, and improperly conferring amounts that exceed the approval budget.

The matter was adjourned to August 6 when Ngumi will be cross-examined by the defense.

30 more witnesses are lined up to testify.

In a recent report to the Annual General Meeting, Ngumi emphasized the board’s commitment to ensure Kenya Pipeline Corporation becomes the region’s premier oil and gas player by laying the foundation for its diversification and expansion into both maritime transport and crude oil exports.

“This marks a significant milestone towards the achievement of our 2015/25 10-year Corporate Strategic Plan which aims at transforming KPC into a world-class diversified oil and gas company,” he said in the report.

And to ensure that KPC retains and expands its domestic and regional markets, Ngumi said, KPC undertook a comprehensive feasibility study and Preliminary Engineering Design for development of pipeline network to the counties.”