KPC assures of steady fuel supply as engineers repair damaged pipeline

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has assured of a steady supply of petroleum products as it works to restore its mainline a section of which was Wednesday placed under maintenance following the discovery of a breach.

KPC engineers were Wednesday working to weld the pipeline in Machakos where detectives uncovered a fuel siphoning syndicate following a tipoff by a KPC surveillance team.

“The process is envisaged to last approximately eight hours. Meanwhile, KPC wishes to assure the public that the incident has, is and will not in any way affect the product availability both in the country and the region. We have sufficient stocks to last the period we will be offline,” KPC Acting Managing Director Hudson Andambi assured.

Two suspects linked to the fuel siphoning syndicate were arrested while another who escaped is being sought after by police.

According the KPC, the three had put up an iron sheet structure on the pipeline wayleave where they had a tank they used to illegally evacuate fuel from the mainline.

Police on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of two suspects who were found siphoning fuel from an underground petroleum pipeline at Kathangaita area in Machakos.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the suspects had concealed their activities in a 50 by 50 plot completely fenced with iron sheets.

Through its twitter account, the DCI stated that a water boozer loaded with fuel was confiscated.

“Last night, detectives acting on intelligence arrested two suspects found siphoning fuel from a drilled petroleum pipeline at Kathangaita area in Machakos,” DCI stated.

Detectives investigating the case are currently pursuing other suspects who escaped through an underground tunnel.