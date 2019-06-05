KNUT to continue pushing for new curriculum boycott

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers has reiterated that it will continue advocating for teachers to boycott the Competency Based Curriculum, if the underlying issues they have raised regarding implementation of the curriculum are not addressed.

Speaking following a national advisory council meeting on Wednesday, the union’s Secretary General Wilson Sossion said most public schools lack the required infrastructural development to accommodate increased number of learners, inadequate teaching and learning tools and also lack of well-trained human resource.

“The new curriculum requires small size classes and at least three teachers per class which Kenya cannot afford presently because of shortage of teachers, if the CBC is implemented before such issues are addressed then it will fail,” said Sossion.

He said implementation of Competency Based Curriculum in pre-primary one, two and grade one, two and three is illegal in nature and a violation of the constitution, on grounds that there is no approved statutory instruments to anchor the exercise.

He urged that implementing an illegality because no commission is gazetted to manage the process.

“The Ministry of Education has no other choice but to fast track the process of legalizing the process. Gazetting the commission to handle the curriculum reform exercise and also meet with the national education conference so as to receive a report on the piloting which will inform to either roll out the new curriculum or not,” said Sossion.

While the new curriculum could be good, Sossion said if the threshold and laid down procedures are not followed, it will render the subsequent roll out of the exercise null and void.

He also called on the Teachers Service Commission to comply with the court order directing the over 280 teachers who had been interdicted over failure to attend CBC training be reinstated unconditionally.

According to Sossion, the Teachers Service Commission has gone ahead to remove the affected teachers from the payroll saying that this exposes them to economic torture that violates labour and human rights.

The teachers had boycotted the training following instructions from Sossion who said the process was being conducted in violation of the law.