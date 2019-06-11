Knife-wielding man shot, injured while trying to enter State House, Nairobi

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11- A 25- year-old man was on Monday evening shot and seriously injured while trying to gain entry to State House, Nairobi.

Multiple police sources have confirmed the incident that occurred at about 4pm, but senior officials remained cagey on going on record about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is true there was a man shot and he is in hospital,” one senior police officer told Capital FM News, “he had tried to gain entry to State House while armed with a knife.”

The incident occurred outside Gate B, one of the entrances tightly guarded by the Recce Squad of the General Service Unit (GSU).

Police have identified him as Brian Bera or Brian Kibet, based on a threatening Facebook post he made on June 9 at 9:15pm.

Police officers who spoke to us in confidence said the man is a fifth year student pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

“He sustained injured on the left shoulder and is now admitted in hospital. He is in a stable condition,” another police source said.

There was no immediate statement or comment from State House or from Police Headquarters in Nairobi, but our sources have confirmed that Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai was immediately briefed about the incident that is considered a serious security threat.

Also briefed is the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti who is in the United States.

In 2015, a man was arrested within State House compound and when challenged to explain his mission, the suspect said he wanted to meet his ‘friend’ President Uhuru Kenyatta.