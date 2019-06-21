Kisumu doctors declare strike over delayed promotions

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 21 – Kisumu doctors on Friday announced they will withdraw their services beginning midnight citing Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o administration’s unwillingness to effect promotions agreed upon in a recent return to work formula.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Nyanza branch Chairperson Dr Kevin Osuri said the doctors have reached a point of no return after unfulfilled promises.

Osuri said the county government had been served with a notice with a notice of an impending strike by the union but it did not respond.

He said doctors are demanding the implementation of agreed upon issues in a 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement which include promotions.

“The staled promotion for doctors has denied doctors in earnings of Sh. 208 million, these are statistics with the county government,” he indicated.

Addressing the press at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital in Kisumu, Osuri said doctors have stagnated in their positions for long.

He said an industrial action is the only means available to compel the county government to respond to their concerns.

Osuri cited the failure to include the medics in the comprehensive National Hospital Insurance Fund as one of the clearest demonstration of the county’s unwillingness to address the concerns of doctors.

“Doctors in Kisumu county offer services which themselves they cannot afford,” he said.

Osuri said doctors have been denied study leaves and those who have come back from studies have not been promoted.

He also raised concern over the non-remittance of deductions from doctors’ pay slips to appropriate statutory bodies.

“I call upon graft agencies in the country to come to Kisumu County and sanitize the health sector since the problems in the county are much more to do with mismanagement,” he said.