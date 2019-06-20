Kisumu boda boda operators stage demos over Sh20 daily tax

, KISUMU, Kenya, June 20 – Boda boda riders in Kisumu staged demonstrations for a second day running on Thursday over a Sh20 daily fee they say was imposed without consultation.

The riders in their hundreds accused the county government of Kisumu of using divide and rule tactics to force them pay tax.

They dismissed officials said to have reached a consensus with the county as impostors.

Fred Ouma, Chairperson of one of the umbrella bodies said some of their leaders are being compromised to accept taxation.

“I’m the chair of one of the associations and we’re not happy with what the county has done with some of the SACCO leaders without consulting us,” he said.

Ouma said the county government must engage genuine leaders before the new tax is implemented.

Speaking in Kisumu after a flopped meeting with the County Executive Member for Finance, Nerry Achar, Ouma said a structured dialogue must be initiated for a consensus agreement.

The riders had stormed a meeting chaired by Achar and attended by some of the officials representing boda boda riders accusing them of betraying their colleagues.

Ouma noted that no rider will pay the daily fee of Sh20 until the county government recognizes their officials and initiates dialogue.

Majority of the riders in the lakeside city are of the opinion that the county government must fix some of the road networks in the county and offer them shades before they pay the daily fee.