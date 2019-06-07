Kinoti, Haji headed US to meet FBI, DOJ on graft fight, counter terrorism

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7- The United States Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) will next week host Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti alongside Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Nairobi said the two top officials within Kenya’s criminal justice system will discuss with their US counterparts anti-corruption efforts and the formation of a Joint Terrorism Task Force in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-day discussions will be held in Washington DC and New York.

“The discussions will provide the FBI and the Kenyan agencies an opportunity to enhance collaboration and mutual investigative assistance in the fight against corruption and terrorism.”

The meeting comes a time when Kenya is in a process of phasing out its old currencies, a move termed by foreign envoys and a section of local leaders as bold and timely, more so in the war against graft and money laundering.

READ: Foreign envoys term move to have new bank notes bold, timely

The Central Bank of Kenya has since declared that all old generation Sh1,000 notes will be phased out on October 1, a move that has since been challenged in court.

Other than the deadline, those opposed to the move say the Central Bank of Kenya flouted the Constitution for using a statue of Kenya’s first President, the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

This, they argue contravenes provisions of Article 234 (4) of the Constitution which provides that the Kenyan currency should only bear images that depict or symbolise Kenya or an aspect of Kenya but shall not bear a portrait of any individual.

READ: EALA’s Simon Mbugua files case seeking removal of CBK governor