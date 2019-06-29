Kenya Power says it will cooperate with DCI in billing system scandal

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – The Kenya Power has assured that it will cooperate with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in investigations involving theft of millions of shillings in the postpaid billing system.

DCI boss George Kinoti said he has opened an investigation into inflated bills on individual customers and companies in an apparent collusion likely to see senior managers end up in court.

Kinoti has already summoned more than 200 people for questioning, among them Kenya Power officials, customers and brokers who orchestrated or benefited from the scandal.

“The company fully supports the ongoing investigations by the DCI, and we are confident that the culprits will be brought to book,” Kenya Power said in a statement Saturday.

“Last year, Kenya Power received information from some customers and members of the public of fraudulent activities targeting unsuspecting customers. We immediately commenced investigations on the alleged fraudulent activities which have since been completed,” it stated. “They were noted to be cyber-crimes involving some of our staff members and members of the public.”

It also pointed out that it is working to improve existing controls to forestall such occurrences in the future, following numerous complains from customers who receive inflated power bills monthly.

Those listed have been ordered to report to the DCI headquarters on diverse dates from next month, with Kinoti saying they are already tying evidence to prosecute those found culpable.

This is the latest in a series of fraud cases that have hit the state-owned parastatal after the arrest and prosecution of current and former senior managers over the procurement of defective transformers and the irregularities in prequalifying 525 companies.