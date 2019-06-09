KANU leader Gideon ready to work with Wiper

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9- Baringo Senator Gideon Moi says he is ready to work with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Moi, who was speaking at a fundraiser in Kitui Muthale parish on Sunday upon the invitation of his friend Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, said Kalonzo is a man of integrity and he wouldn’t mind working with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kalonzo you are like-minded, a man of integrity and I respect you for that and those are the people we can work together,” said Senator Moi.

Moi who was the guest of honor at the fundraiser said he is a friend to the Kamba community and he wants to work with them for the mutual benefit of their

Moi however cautioned against early campaigns and that they should now focus on service delivery and assist President Uhuru Kenyatta achieve his Big Four Agenda.

“2022 is still far and only God knows what will happen when we get there, for now let’s work and become closer together for the sake of our people,” said Moi.

Wiper Party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka who was also present said that he is ready to work with Gideon and bring a positive change to Kenya.

Kalonzo, who suggested a possible alliance with KANU, said that retired President Daniel Moi had asked him to work with his son Senator Gideon Moi, when he attended the burial of Jonathan Moi.

“When I visited Mzee Moi accompanied by Senator Wambua and my son Kennedy, Mzee Moi told me to work with Senator Moi and President Uhuru Kenyatta. Those were precisely Mzee’s words, the only thing he didn’t tell us is how to do it,” said Kalonzo.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua also echoed Kalonzo’s sentiments, saying it’s time for KANU to work together with Wiper because the two are visionary leaders.

“The future of this country looks like this, these are humble leaders who have dignity and should be given a chance to lead this country, and when you see Kalonzo and Senator Gideon seated together just know that plans are in place,” said Wambua.

Other politicians who have graced the fundraiser include Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, Kitui West MP Edith Nyenze, and KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua among other leaders.