Kalonzo says retired President Moi asked him to work with his son Gideon

,

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9-Wiper Party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka now says that retired President Daniel Moi asked him to work with his son Senator Gideon Moi, when he visited him following death of Jonathan Moi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a fundraising in Kitui Muthale parish also attended by the Baringo Senator, Kalonzo said that he is ready to work with Gideon and bring a positive change to Kenya.

In what could be seen as political realignments as political temperatures continue to rise, Kalonzo’s sentiments suggest a possible Wiper- KANU alliance.

“When I visited Mzee Moi accompanied by Senator Wambua and my son Kennedy, Mzee Moi told me to work with Senator Moi and President Uhuru Kenyatta. Those were precisely Mzee’s words, the only thing he didn’t tell us is how to do it,” said Kalonzo.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua also echoed Kalonzo’s sentiments, saying it’s time for KANU to work together with Wiper because the two are visionary leaders.

“The future of this country looks like this, these are humble leaders who have dignity and should be given a chance to lead this country, and when you see Kalonzo and Senator Gideon seated together just know that plans are in place,” said Wambua.

Other politicians who have graced the fundraiser include Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, Kitui West MP Edith Nyenze, and KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua among other leaders.