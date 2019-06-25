Jowie, Maribe murder trial kicks off Tuesday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – The trial of Citizen TV journalist Jackie Maribe and her ex-fiancé Joseph Irungu in a case in which they are charged with the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani is set to start on Tuesday.

The two were charged with killing Kimani, in September 2018 at her Lamuria Gardens Apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi.

They both denied the charges and the prosecution said it intends to call 32 witnesses.

Among them will be experts, according to submissions made to trial judge James Wakiaga.

Lead Prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki said four of the witnesses are protected while five will be expert witnesses.

Maribe was freed on bond while Irungu popularly known as ‘Jowie’ is still in custody after two failed bail applications.

Justice Wakiaga ordered for a pre-bail report and directed that all witnesses placed under witness protection program testify first before the court can consider Jowie’s bail application.

The High Court rejected his previous application on the ground that was a flight risk.

Jowie however objected the ruling on his new application citing that he is not a flight risk as his passport had been deposited in court.

He also argued that he cannot interfere with the witnesses because they are under protection.

The court denied the second application on June 18.