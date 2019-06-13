Jane Marriott named new British High Commissioner to Kenya

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 13 – Jane Marriott has been named the British High Commissioner-designate ahead of Nic Hailey’s departure in the summer.

Marriott has been serving as the Director for Joint International Counter-Terrorism Unit in the Home Office.

She previously served in the Middle East and North Africa Directorate of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and High Commissioner to Yemen between 2013 and 2015.

“Marriott brings a wealth of experience to the position, having worked across many UK Government Departments including the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Cabinet Office, the Home Office and the Ministry of Defence,” a statement from the High Commission stated.

Hailey who reported for duty in Nairobi in December 2015 announced his scheduled departure from Kenya on June 6 when he hosted a commemorative event to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 93rd birthday at his official residence in Nairobi.

The diplomat who succeeded Christian Turner reiterated Britain’s commitment to working closely with Kenyan investigative teams to support ongoing efforts to bring corrupt public officials to book.

He described the anti-graft campaign as the single most important plank of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration that will determine Kenya’s success.

“What President Kenyatta is doing on corruption is the single most important thing for the future success of this country. Until the day I leave, I will keep working with my team to support investigations, trace stolen money, and bring the corrupt to book. It is time some big thieves went to jail,” Hailey remarked.

He emphasised the need for successful prosecutions to ensure corrupt officials are locked up in jail even as corruptly acquired wealth is seized by the State.

He highlighted the UKAid’s support for social security initiatives in Turkana where the Kenyan government has increased funding to support vulnerable citizens following the agency’s intervention.

“At first it came from UKAid, but now two-thirds of the money comes from the Kenyan Government – and soon all of it will, building a social security system that gives protection and dignity to hundreds of thousands of Kenya’s poorest people,” Hailey remarked at event graced by among other government officials, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau.