I’m ready to face DCI over tea bushes destruction, Governor Sang says

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Nandi Governor Stephen Sang on Monday said he will honour police summons to record a statement following last week’s incident, where he led locals to destroy tea bushes on a private farm.

The governor denied reports that he had gone into hiding on learning that he was being sought by detectives.

“I will follow the law. That is why I will go to the DCI and record a statement,” he said. “I had not received any police summon. Yesterday, I spent the day with my children at home. I was not arrested as it had been claimed.”

Videos and photos of the governor with a power saw have been circulating on social media, in which he was accompanied by dozens of locals who cut off the tea bushes said to belong to an influential former minister and MP.

The governor while addressing journalists, however, said his actions were justified because the land is public property, saying they had to clear it for a community cattle dip to be built on it.

“All property that has been grabbed will be repossessed, but through the law,” he said.

The dispute four-acre piece of land was allegedly surrendered to the community some two decades ago by the previous owner.

The expansive farm is linked to a former power minister, who was also a Member of Parliament.