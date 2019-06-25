I’ll restore neglected city statues, Mutua vows

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Alfred Mutua has decried the neglect and disrepair of Tom Mboya and Dedan Kimathi statues in the city.

He equated the statues condition to the current state of affairs in the country that he attributed to focus on self enrichment by leaders as opposed to service to the people.

The Machakos Govenor said he participated in formulating the policy for the construction of the statues as government spokesman with then Head of Public Service Francis Muthaura.

“I will personally repair and maintain the statues for as long as it takes or those concerned wake up from their slumber,” Mutua said.

He was speaking at the site of the statues where he added that the hallmark of third world governments is a state of disrepair, inefficiency and general apathy.

Mutua said he failed to understand leaders who are busy jostling fo

r positions of power after 2022 that are currently unable to take care of business affecting millions of ordinary Kenyans.

“That is why we need a wind of change come 2022. Kenyans deserve better,” Mutua said.