I’ll introduce gender Bill again but women must unite – Duale

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 23 – National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has announced plans to re-introduce the elusive Bill on two-thirds gender rule that flopped for a record fourth time in February.

Duale who spoke in Kisumu when he graced Mothers for Peace conference on Saturday, however, decried the division within women legislators fearing that the Bill will still face hurdles.

He said he will not tire in his attempts to bridge the gender disparity in the House by pushing the amendment in the Constitution to allow for extra nominations slots for women.

“I keep on trying but if the owners of the agenda are not united we will have a challenge,” the Majority Leader remarked, making reference to two women-led political formations – Embrace and Inua Mama Jenga Taifa – that have been at loggerheads over the ongoing national unity campaign.

Duale said unity of women in the National Assembly was paramount for the passage of the Bill.

Duale called upon women to seek a common ground to be able to fight for their position in the country.

He noted the handshake that happened between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga has further divided the women in the middle.

Duale said the handshake should not be personalized for political gain but was meant to bring Kenyans together.

He said the initiative was born out of courtesy among the two leaders to deliver Kenyans from the York of ethnic polarization in the country during electioneering period.