Huduma Namba is the best thing for Kenya, says Ngugi Wa Thiong’o

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 6 – Renowned Kenyan scholar Professor Ngugi wa Thiong’o has enlisted for Huduma Namba at the Kenyan consulate in Los Angeles, USA.

Thiong’o registered on the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) together with his wife Njeri wa Ngugi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on Kenyans in the Diaspora to get listed, saying the new system will provide a foundation on which the country’s transformation will be anchored.

Kenyans living abroad have until June 20 to register for Huduma Namba across 54 missions, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government has deployed 154 electronic registration kits to foreign missions to facilitate the exercise.

Mass registration in the country closed on May 25 with over 30 million registered Kenyans.