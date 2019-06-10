Healthy criticism good but detractors won’t stop me – Sonko

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Governor Mike Sonko has told off critics saying they will not stop him from providing quality services to residents of Nairobi.

The governor was speaking after inspecting the county Data centre at City Hall.

“The new system we have put in place will help us do away with corruption cases. I want to assure Nairobians that the same way they woke up at wee hours to vote me in as their governor, is the same I’m waking up at wee hours to ensure services delivery is at the best,” Sonko said.

Sonko later toured Moi Lane within Central Business District (CBD) which is to be renovated starting this week.

He said people are posting previous pictures taken during the past regime to try and attack him on social media.

“I like healthy criticism. But people, my administration is working tirelessly and round the clock to ensure everything is fixed as per expectations of the great people of Nairobi.

“Those posting old pictures to portray me negatively, it won’t shake me from giving out best services,” he said.

Sonko asked his Executive to work extra-hard to ensure all problems Nairobians are facing are fixed.

He also asked critics to come on board and offer solutions rather than making false and unnecessary accusations.

“Contractors who abandon work after payment should know that their days are numbers.

“My Executive should work extra hard to ensure that everyone enjoys quality services,” he added.

Sonko thanked Kenya Urban Roads Authority and other government agencies for their good support.

He said his administration has a cordial relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration making it easier to serve Nairobi residents.

Sonko has been emerging stronger whenever faced with adversity making him popular with the youth.