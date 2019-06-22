Handshake is transforming politics in Kenya, President Kenyatta says

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says his March 9, 2018 handshake with Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga will significant change the mode of politics in the country.

The President said he agreed with Odinga to unite the country and set the foundation for development.

He said he has created greater openness, transparency and freedom of speech, adding that he wants Kenya’s future to be one where politics is based on agenda and not on tribe or religion.

“Through this handshake especially, we will be able to create a system and a style of politics where people will say we do not want to be dragged back tribal politics,” he said.

“If you want politics, it must be issue based politics, programme based, agenda based but not tribal or religious, because we have seen in that period where there were no politics of ethnicity, no politics of religion we were peaceful. And we are not going to allow any other politician to take that away,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State was speaking on Friday during a meeting with Havard Business School Professors at State House, Nairobi

The remarks comes as his Deputy’s critics point at a group of his allies, who have been going around the country promoting his 2022 bid for the presidency, despite President Kenyatta’s repeated call for politicking to be set aside for the sake of nationwide development.

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday appeared to pour cold water on the claims as he pledged unwavering loyalty to his boss and promised to ensure projects the government initiates are implemented.