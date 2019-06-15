Govt urges multi-sectoral collaboration to tackle youth unemployment

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 15 – The government has called for multi-sectoral partnership to address youth unemployment.

Speaking at the end of a capacity building workshop at the University of Nairobi campus in Kisumu on Friday, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology Jerome Ochieng said the burden of youth unemployment cannot be shouldered by the government alone thus the need to pull resources together.

He called for a concerted effort among the ministries to focus on information sharing, and best practices to resolve challenges affecting young people in the country.

“The pursuit of an empowered and engaged youth population cannot be achieved through one ministry only. We require a multi-stakeholder pursuit to pull resources together to create an impact and sustainable results,” Ochieng remarked at the close of Ajira training workshop.

The PS said plans are afoot to incorporate digital concepts in the education curriculum.

Ochieng said the ministry of ICT has improved ICT infrastructure across the country to enable the youth to tap into the potential of technology.

He noted that currently, the government has rolled out constituency innovation hubs to allow access to broadband connectivity within a walking distance to every Kenyan.