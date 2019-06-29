Govt to operationalise 152 youth empowerment centres countrywide

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – The Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender through the State Department for Youth is in the process of operationalising 152 Youth Empowerment Centres (YECs) countrywide.

Principal Secretary Francis Owino said the centres are expected to address youth challenges such as inadequate capacity and access to ICT services, guidance and counselling on drugs and substance abuse, HIV AIDS prevention among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he stated that the centres are modelled to promote and nurture youth talent, positive leisure, recreation and interaction in what is seen as part of measures to solve the high rate of unemployment in the country.

He said the centres will also enhance capacity of the youth by providing services and information that is required.

On Friday, the first centre was launched in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County.

During the event, he expressed hope that “the refurbished Mwatate YEC will be a facility that provides an opportunity for talent nurturing, development and recreation among the youth, occupy them and equip them with necessary skills to avoid destructive behaviour.”

He further stated that it will provide the youth with the opportunity to participate in e-learning and e-commerce through the Ajira Digital Programme among others.

Afterwards, the Principal Secretary disbursed Sh23,545,000 from Affirmative Funds for youth, women and persons with disabilities.