Govt says efforts to restore hacked websites ongoing

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – The government says efforts to restore normalcy are currently ongoing after a number of its websites were hacked.

According to government spokesman Cyrus Oguna, a cluster of 18 government informational websites hosted on a single server were hacked.

“The defacing was on websites that are devoted to sharing information with the public. These websites are not connected to any core government database or systems,” he stated.

He however assured that government databases and ICT systems including the Integrated Financial Management Systems (IFMIS) and other critical infrastructure which are housed within a secure government network remain safe and secure.

The hackers placed their logo on the landing pages of the websites showing they had taken control of the platforms.