Governor Wa Iria’s Civic Renewal Party first to undergo full registration

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22- Civic Renewal Party (CRP) is the latest entry in Mount Kenya Region, as area leaders position themselves strategically, ahead of 2022 elections.

The Registrar of Political Parties has already Gazetted the new party in the latest notice dated June 21.

The new party is associated with Muranga Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, who is serving his second and final term.

Already the region has seen several other parties formed despite the dominance of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ruling Jubilee Party that is undergoing political turbulence due to his association with NASA leader Raila Odinga who once his fiercest critic.

Just last month, another party, the Transformation National Alliance, which is linked to Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria was also registered, but the process is not yet completed.

The vote-rich region remains defiant despite President Kenyatta’s warning against what he terms as ‘early petty politics’.

Speaking in his native Kikuyu, the President who spoke on June 17 said, “the thugs we have chosen and are politicking should not think I am their small boy.”

No amount of political noise, the President vowed, will stop him “from taking the path I have made and where I want to take my people .”

The sentiments were largely interpreted to be directed to the Tanga Tanga movement, an amorphous group of politicians affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto while others believe it was a blank condemnation to all leaders engaging in politics within his Mount Kenya backyard.