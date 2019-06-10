Governor Sang whisked to Kisumu DCI for grilling over tea farm saga

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Nandi Governor Stephen Sang on Monday recorded a statement with police at the Kisumu Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters, after leading locals to destroy tea bushes on a private farm last Friday.

The governor was picked up by detectives shortly after he presented himself at Kapsabet Police Station, accompanied by hundreds of supporters, who were later dispersed using teargas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sang has since said his actions were justified because the land is public property, saying they had to clear it for a community cattle dip to be built on it.

The expansive tea farm is said to be owned by a former influential former minister and a Member of Parliament.

“All property that has been grabbed will be repossessed, but through the law,” the governor had said before he went to the police station.

The disputed four-acre piece of land was allegedly surrendered to the community some two decades ago by the previous owner.