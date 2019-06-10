Governor Sang spends night in police custody over tea farm saga

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 10- Nandi Governor Stephen Sang spent the night in police cells in Kisumu, with plans underway to arraign him in court Tuesday.

Sources at Kisumu Police Station where he was being held told Capital FM News that detectives had declined to receive the court order obtained by his lawyers.

Sang was arrested in Kapsabet when he went to record a statement, accompanied by dozens of his supporters.

“I can confirm that we have the Governor with us here (in Kisumu),” Nyanza Regional Police chief Vincent Makokha told journalists late Monday, shortly before the Governor obtained a court order restraining officers from questioning, detaining or charging him for leading county officials to destroy tea bushes on a disputed land owned by former Cabinet Minister and Tinderet MP Henry Kosgey.

“The Governor is being questioned over the crime he committed with a view of taking legal action against him,” the police chief said, and declined to confirm if he was set to be freed.

The order was issued by Justice Stephen Githinji.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this Application, the honourable court be and is hereby pleased to issue a RESTRAINING ORDER against the Respondents whether by themselves agents and servants and whomsoever acting under their authority or instruction from charging, prosecuting, arresting, continued harassment of the respondent, his agents or employees,” the order reads in part.

The Governor’s supporters were teargassed as they chanted slogans outside Kapsabet Police Station before the governor was bundled into a vehicle and driven to Kisumu amid tight security.

He insists his actions were justified, “because I am reclaiming public land.”