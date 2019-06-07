Governor Kibwana says he didn’t need Wiper to retain seat

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Jun 7 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has trashed claims that he used the Wiper party’s influence to retain his governor’s seat.

Speaking on Thursday at Kwa Kathoka Kibwana, said that his party formed an alliance with Wiper after consulting Makueni residents.

He added that he had the support of the people and would have easily retained his seat even as an independent candidate.

“They say that I used Wiper so as to retain my seat, I did not choose to go to Wiper it is Kalonzo himself who asked Makueni people after which I agreed.”

Kibwana noted that Makueni people trusted in him in 2013 enough to elect him governor without any track record.

“Even if I was in Muungano I would have gotten back my seat.” According to the Governor, he has not been notified about the ‘divorce’ between Wiper and Muungano parties but he is okay with the decision. He further observed that everything they agreed with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has never been actualised.

“We agreed on many things with Kalonzo when signing the agreement before the last general elections but he has not heeded to any.” Kibwana noted.

He also accused Musyoka of using former leaders to frustrate his leadership.

Kibwana went on to add Musyoka stands little chance of becoming Kenya’s President and should leave the seat for younger people in Ukambani to battle for.

Two weeks ago when Musyoka visited Makueni County he announce that the timeline for the agreement between Wiper and Muungano parties had elapsed.

The agreement was for a year which ended last year and Muungano Party would be considered the Opposition in the county. Kibwana observed that he would not force himself to be in the marriage. Once the divorce is done, he says he might land a better partner than the Wiper Party.