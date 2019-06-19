Former prison warder detained for publicizing Wajir IED attack

, KITUI, Kenya, Jun 19 – A former prison warder was Tuesday night arrested in Mutomo, Kitui County, for publishing images of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Wajir that claimed a dozen police officers.

Patrick Safari is alleged to have shared the said images on his social media accounts.

His arrest followed that of controversial blogger, Robert Alai, who was questioned by Anti-Terrorism Police Unit detectives on Tuesday over a similar incident.

Police confirmed that Alai will charged in court with “disclosure of information in relation to terrorism activities.”

Police accused Alai of glorifying terrorism by publishing gory pictures of police officers killed in the Wajir IED attack during a routine patrol of the Kenya-Somalia border on Saturday.

Police headquarters issued a statement condemning Alai’s actions, which they termed as inhumane and tantamount to supporting terrorism.

As we mourn our fallen heroes, posting of their pictures online by one blogger is very unfortunate, inhuman, glorifies terror and is tantamount to supporting terrorism,” Police Spokesman Charles Owino said.

“Yes, he is here. That was very irresponsible of him,” a detective who cannot be named because of his rank told Capital FM News.

At least 12 police officers were killed in the attack linked to Al-Shabaab terrorists.

