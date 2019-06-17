Five officials arraigned over Sh1.5mn heist in Kitui, court allows further probe  

, KITUI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Five suspects were Monday arraigned in court over in connection to a Sh 1.5 million theft at a financial institution in Kitui over the weekend.

The five employees of Itoleka Financial Services Association, Mutune branch, did not however take any plea as police asked for time to conclude investigations.

Appearing before Kitui Senior Resident Magistrate Johnstone Munguti, the Director of Criminal Investigations in Kitui told the court they will be through with the investigations in a period of 14 days.

Munguti released the suspects on a personal bond of Sh 75,000 each on condition that they will not interfere with witnesses.

They were also ordered to furnish the court registrar with their travel documents and to cooperate with police.

The suspects were also ordered to report to Kitui DCI offices daily.

The bank officials who include a manager, cashier, loans officer and head of customer care are accused of digging a tunnel to gain access to the bank’s strong room where they stole Sh 1.5 million in cash.