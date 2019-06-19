‘Female’ suspect detained at a women’s prison turns out to be male

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – A suspect who had been arraigned for impersonating a nurse and remanded at the Eldoret Women Prison, has turned out to be a man.

The 26-year-old suspect, according to police, was arrested over the weekend at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ironically, his passport and the National Identity card bear the names of a lady.

It was only Tuesday morning that the suspect revealed he was a man.

“The suspect was critically checked and found to have a male organ,” reads a police report seen by Capital FM News.

He is currently being held at Eldoret Police Station.

Police were granted 10 days to continue holding the suspect pending investigations.