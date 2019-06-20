Ex-presidential candidate Jaffer Isaak arrested with 445 kilos of bhang

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 20 – Former presidential candidate Jaffer Isaak was on Thursday arrested in Marsabit with 445 kilograms of Bhang, police said.

Marsabit Regional Commander Ambrose Oloo says Jaffer, who vied and lost the presidency in 2013, was arrested on Wednesday night when officers stopped him at a roadblock on the Marsabit-Moyale highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was arrested alongside his driver while transporting the bhang which, police said, is worth Sh13.3 million.

Oloo told Capital FM News that officers had been tipped off about the bhang and laid a trap for them.

Both were expected in court later Thursday or Friday morning.