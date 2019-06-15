Eight police officers dead, 3 missing after IED attack in Wajir

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – At least eight police officers were killed in Wajir late Friday, when Al Shabaab terrorists planted an Improvised Explosive Devise on the road.

A senior police officer in the region said the attack occurred at about 4pm at Konton centre.

According to police, there were 13 officers in a land cruiser that ran over the landmine eight of whom died on the spot.

Two others are said to have sustained injuries while three are missing, with reports now indicating that they may have been kidnapped by the attackers.

There is no official statement or comment from police headquarters in Nairobi so far, but we have been informed that Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai is aware of the incident.