Education sector receives Sh208.9bn in 2019/2020 budget

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The education sector has received a big share in this financial year’s budget after being allocated a total of Sh208.9billion.

While reading the budget statement, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich allocated Sh55.4 billion to free day secondary education while 13.4billoon was set aside for the free primary education program.

He further stated that Sh3.2 billion has been set aside for the recruitment of teachers, 1.5 billion for infrastructure development and 10.3billion for tuition and tool support.

“Mr Speaker, Education continues to receive a large share of spending as the government continues to provide access to basic and higher education as well as to skills development and training,” he said.

“Sh55.4billkion has been allocated to cater for free day secondary education and Sh13.4 billion for free primary education. To increase the teacher to student ratio, we have provided Sh3.2billion for the recruitment of more teachers.”

He also pointed out that Sh97.7 billion shillings will be used to support higher education while Sh12.6 billion will go to the Higher Education loans Board.

The Education sector deals with all facets of learning from early childhood to university training, including remuneration through the Teachers Service Commission.