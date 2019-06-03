EALA’s Simon Mbugua files case seeking removal of CBK governor

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Simon Mbugua has filed a case seeking the removal of Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge for allegedly flouting the law with new bank notes.

In his petition on Monday, that comes barely two days after the announcement that happened on June 1 during the Madaraka Day celebrations, the legislator wants the circulation of new notes to be stopped.

He cited lack of public participation as provided in the Constitution by declaring October 1 as the day when the old generation series of Sh1,000 will phase out.

The legislator further sought the court interpretation over the CBK decision to replace the old generation 1,000 notes with new ones that bear a statue of Kenya’s first President, the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

This, he said contravenes provisions of Article 234 (4) of the Constitution which provides that the Kenyan currency should only bear images that depict or symbolise Kenya or an aspect of Kenya but shall not bear a portrait of any individual.

The new notes for Sh50, Sh100, Sh100, Sh500 and Sh1,000, he petitioned; “appears in the plain eyesight to depict the painting, picture, sketch, likeliness, image, photograph, drawing or engraving of the former President Jomo Kenyatta.”

He wants the governor to be found guilty for abuse of office for the alleged offences.

“I honestly believe that the respondent (CBK Governor) did not consult the Kenyan public on the plans to set the withdrawal dates four months away,” reads the petition.

This, he said, has “astronomical consequences in terms of disruption of the economy and increase in the inflation among other things that are likely to be experienced by Kenyans.”

Addressing journalists, the CBK Governor said they will have their day in court to defend the changes made.

The announcement has stirred mixed reactions, with foreign envoys terming it as timely and bold.

United Kingdom High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey termed the announcement as “great news” saying the plunderers of taxpayers’ money will have to explain their source of money.

“A tough stand on corruption,” the envoy said while applauding State House for the renewed efforts to get rid of the menace, which has seen Kenyans deprived of their rightful share of services as a few cash in on their misery.

“This announcement on the 1,000 bob note is great news. Anyone who has been stashing proceeds of corruption in cash, to avoid oversight, will have to explain where their wealth came from,” read a post on his Twitter handle, @HCNicHailey.

The envoy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Kenya, Somalia and Seychelles Frans Makken said it is a “great sign from Kenya’s leadership. Corruption equals stealing from the public and prevents a country to prosper at its full potential.”