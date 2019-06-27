DPP now petitions JSC on the removal of Mwilu

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 27 – Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is once again in the cross hairs of the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji after he filed a petition at the Judicial Service Commission seeking her removal.

In his petition, Haji said that Mwilu is unfit for public office as she was involved in the irregular sale and acquisition of property including obtaining the execution of a security by false pretense.

He also wants her removed from office for failure to pay taxes to the Kenya Revenue Authority, forgery and uttering a false document.

“The Judicial Service Commission be pleased to find that there are sufficient and overwhelming grounds for recommending to His Excellency the President that a Tribunal be appointed to inquire into these events and particularly to find reason for the removal of the Respondent from offic, station and position of the Deputy Chief Justice,” Haji states in the petition.

Two months ago, Mwilu survived prosecution over the allegations after a five-judge bench faulted the conduct of the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti stating he obtained evidence against her illegally.