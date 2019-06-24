DP Ruto kicks up new storm on alleged plot to eliminate him

,

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 24 – Cabinet Secretaries from Mount Kenya region have denied claims that they are plotting to eliminate Deputy President William Ruto, and are now insisting that he must file a formal complaint.

CSs Peter Munya (Trade), Sicily Kariuki (Health), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and others from the region were summoned to the DCI headquarters on Monday to record statements over the alleged plot.

The three who turned up told detectives that it is difficult to respond to verbal allegations which are not formally filed by the complainant. All Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries from Mt Kenya region who attended a meeting at La Mada hotel in mid May were all summoned.

“We have gone through those allegations with the DCI officers, but first of all there is no written complaint from the Deputy President,” Munya told reporters outside the DCI headquarters.

Terming the allegations as serious, Munya said, “The officers have confirmed to us that the DP made a call and complained that some CSs and other senior government officials have been meeting at Lamada Hotel, and specifically on 14 May, to plan how to kill him.”

“These are indeed very serious allegations and that is why we want him to write a formal statement to enable us respond,” Munya said.

But he indeed confirmed that they have been meeting on an agenda to accelerate development in Central Kenya, and vowed to continue meeting.

“We have made it clear that at no time have we ever met anywhere to plan to kill the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya or any other person for that matter,” Munya said, “but we want to also confirm that we had a meeting in Lamada and we will continue meeting, because there is freedom of association in this country.”

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti did not comment on the matter that is being handled by a detective Munya identified as Michael Sang.