DP Ruto insists Central Kenya does not owe him any ‘political debt’

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9 – Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated the fact that no community owes him anything.

He dismissed claims by some leaders fronting the idea through proxies that Central Kenya had his political debt.

Speaking on Sunday in Presbyterian Church of East Africa Kasuku Parish in Ol-Joroorok Constituency, Dr Ruto said the debt leaders have is to serve Kenyans.

“The only obligation that we have is to fulfill the promises we made to the people; that of transforming their lives,” he told the congregation.

Dr Ruto observed that as a government, the goal is to unite everyone “so that we can move forward as a country”.

He was accompanied by Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, MPs Michael Muchira (Oljoroorok), Faith Gitau (Woman Rep, Nyandarua), Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop), Rigathe Gachagua (Mathira), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), James Gichuhi (Tetu), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete) and Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani).

“The assignment you gave us with the President will continue and even intensified. I urge fellow leaders to share with Kenyans what development programmes they have done rather than engaging in political witch-hunt,” added the Deputy President.

He warned those using old guards to push their political agenda, saying Kenyans have no time for petty politics.

“We must stick together as Jubilee family and be guided by our manifesto. We should beware of false prophets who are after derailing our development agenda,” he explained while asking Kenyans to turn a deaf ear to the political noises being peddled around.

While urging leaders to forge unity and work towards bettering Kenya, Governor Kimemia said the region would back Dr Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

“We are past supremacy politics. This country is after leaders who would put it on a firm development platform,” he said.

Mathira MP asked Mt Kenya not to be swayed by “desperate, political brokers” who are after taking the region backwards.

He said there were few, misplaced and selfish voices in Central which sought to paint Dr Ruto in bad light.

“If you have a problem with the Deputy President coming to launch development programmes in Central, come face us the people of Mt Kenya who invite him,” said Gachagua.

He wondered why some leaders were criticising Dr Ruto’s touring of the region, yet they never raised an issue when he did so between 2013 and 2017.

“The visitors in Jubilee house must respect us. They should not come to teach us on how to conduct our business,” he said.

Gachagua said there was the danger of the said visitors distracting Jubilee’s development agenda.

“You have never voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta, and here you want to teach us how to respect the President?” He posed.

Gitau, Kwenya and Wamacukuru said Mt Kenya has Dr Ruto as its 2022 presidential candidate.

“We are behind you and we will not change. We are aware we will fight many battles, but we will overcome,” observed Ms Gitau.