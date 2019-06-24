Dormitory set on fire by students denied AFCON match at Uriri High School

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 24 – A dormitory at the Uriri High School in Migori was on Sunday night razed after students were denied a chance to watch the AFCON tournament between Kenya vs Algeria, police and officials at the school said.

An alarm is said to have been raised by a guard at the school shortly before 11 pm. Kenya lost to Algeria 2-0.

According to the school Principal Nicholas Hongo, the fire was contained with the help of the neighbouring community and the students themselves.

Property of unknown value was destroyed but there were no reports of casualties.

“We have launched an investigation into the incident,” a senior police officer in Migori said, “We will record statements from teachers and students to ascertain what transpired.”

The fire comes barely three weeks after another dormitory was razed within the school when the students were reportedly barred from interacting with visiting girls at the school.

The visiting girls are said to be part of a group of girl guides and scouts who were camping at the school’s playground.