Do not mistake my firmness for arrogance, Magoha tells teachers

, MOMBASA, Kenya, June 12 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says a majority of teachers have mistaken his firmness for arrogance.

Speaking during the official opening of the 44th Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) annual conference in Mombasa, Magoha said his stance on the new Competence-Based Curriculum should not be mistaken for arrogance.

“I need teachers’ support to deliver on the new curriculum. I know people have mistaken my firmness to arrogance. However, how can a Starehe boy be arrogant? We were taught to be leaders. Therefore, we can only deliver as one if we work together,” he said.

Magoha told the 8,000 secondary school heads meeting at the Kenya School of Revenue Administration (KSRA) in Mombasa, that those opposing the new CBC should give concrete solutions that will help the country move forward.

“As you criticize, give us concrete solutions for the problems we face. A teacher is a thinker, a teacher is not an activist. Any teacher, who has become an activist, should resign from the noble profession,” he said.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion is opposed to the rolling out of the CBC, arguing that it is being rushed and that the country is not ready.

However, Magoha said there is no turning back on the roll-out.

He added that the Education Ministry needs teachers’ support in implementing the programme.

“We have to reason together. Together, we have been able to reduce cases of burning of schools by over 75 per cent compared to last year. I could not do it alone without you (teachers),” he said.

At the same time, Magoha said the Education Ministry is working together with the Teacher Service Commission (TSC) to address the issue of shortage of teachers in school.

TSC chairperson Lydia Nzomo in the meantime said they will not support the debate on the legal age for consent for sex.

According to Nzomo, the debate on whether the legal age should be 16, 18 or 20 years, is not the mandate of the TSC.

“On the issue of consent. As far as TSC is concerned, that issue does not arise. We take it very seriously any relation between a learner and a teacher is not approved,” said Nzomo.

She said as a commission they cannot approve sex amongst learners.

“We cannot talk on the issue of consent. As a commission, we cannot approve sex, we are totally against any immoral behavior between a learner and a teacher,” she said.

She added touching or talking to leaner inappropriately is an immoral behavior.

“Once such a case is proved, we dismiss the teacher and remove them from the register of teachers. My appeal to the principal, come up with innovative way of protecting our learners,” she said.

On Monday, KESSHA chair Indimuli Kahi said they will rally to have the consent age for sex pushed to 20 years.