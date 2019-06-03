Division of Revenue Bill, Budget estimates key House agendas as MPs resume sittings Tuesday

, NAIROBI, Kenya June 3 – Members of the National Assembly are set to resume their sittings on Tuesday after a month-short recess with a full in tray.

Top on the agenda for the House includes the approval or rejection of the seven ambassadorial nominees who were vetted for various diplomatic posts last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the notable personalities who were vetted by the Parliamentary Defense and Foreign Relations Committee was EACC Deputy CEO Micheal Mubea, who if approved will be Kenya’s High Commission in Dublin.

Others who were vetted include: Mwende Mwinzi (Seoul-South Korea), Diana Kiambuthi (Stockholm-Sweden), Kariuki Mugwe (Abu Dhabi), Peter Katana Angore (Algiers), Flora Karugu (Lusaka-Zambia), and Njambi Kinyungu (UN-Habitat)

Other items awaiting MPs input include the proposed re-structuring of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Division of Revenue bill, the passage of the budget estimates among others.

The Mps will be keen to ensure that the stalemate surrounding the Division of Revenue Bill is resolved particularly after Speakers Justin Muturi (National Assembly) and Kenneth Lusaka (Senate) formed a select committee to unlock the impasse that was prompted by the Senate’s objection of the reduction of the allocation to the counties by Sh9 billion.

The mediation committee which comprises of eight members with an equal representation of four members from both Houses has been meeting to deliberate on the issue that risks plunging counties into a crisis.

The Bill determines how much each devolved unit is supposed to be allocated.

The electoral agency will also be put into sharp focus with the legislators also keen to addressing some of the gaps in law especially scenarios that may be occasioned by the resignation of a commissioner.

Already, the Justice and Legal Affairs committee and the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee have drafted proposals that are aimed to addressing some of the loopholes in law that touch on the poll body that has over the years been shrouded by controversies one after the other.

For instance, William Cheptumo (Baringo North) who chairs the Justice and Legal Affairs committee has proposed a quick replacement of a commissioner in the event he/she resigns in a bid to avoid scenarios of quorum hitches during plenaries.

The agency currently has its Chair Wafula Chebukati, commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye with their colleagues Roselyn Akombe, Consolata Nkatha, Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat having resigned.

With the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich set to read the the budget statement for the 2019/20 financial year in two weeks, the lawmakers will give their input on the Sh2.81 trillion budget estimates.