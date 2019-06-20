Delayed utilization of Sh1.2bn to cripple rehabilitation of 6 airstrips

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The expansion and rehabilitation of at least six airstrips hangs in the balance after it emerged that the Kenya Airports Authority will lose Sh 1.2 billion allocated to it in the current financial year ending June 30.

The non-utilization of the funds will affect expansion plans at Ukunda, Isiolo, Malindi, Suneka, Boment, and Kakamega airstrips.

National Assembly Transport Committee Chairman David Pkosing attributed the delay in executing the expansion plans to poor implementation of projects by KAA.

Nicholas Bodo, officer in charge of Air Transport at the Ministry of Transport, told the committee on Thursday that it is unlikely that the agency will be able to absorb the funds within the remaining ten days.

Developing story…