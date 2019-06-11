Defiant Nandi Governor to face charges after spending night in police cell

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 11 – Defiant Nandi Governor Stephen Sang is expected in court this morning after spending the night at the Kisumu Central police station.

Nyanza Regional Police chief Vincent Makokha says the Governor will face charges of destruction to property and incitement after leading county officials in destroying tea bushes on a private farm at the weekend. The farm is owned by former Cabinet Minister and Tinderet MP Henry Kosgey.

“The Governor is being questioned over the crime he committed with a view of taking legal action against him,” the police chief told journalists on Monday night outside the station.

There were frantic efforts by Senators Kipchumba Murkomen and his Kericho counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot to secure his release after obtaining a restraining order from the High Court in Eldoret.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this Application, the honourable court be and is hereby pleased to issue a RESTRAINING ORDER against the Respondents whether by themselves agents and servants and whomsoever acting under their authority or instruction from charging, prosecuting, arresting, continued harassment of the respondent, his agents or employees,” the order reads in part.

Sang was arrested when he went to record a statement at Kapsabet Police Station accompanied by dozens of his supporters who were teargassed before he was driven to Kisumu.

He insists his actions were justified, “because I am reclaiming public land.”